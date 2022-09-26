Gruesome scene inside Hill County home where two people found shot to death

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said one of the people found dead was the shooter.

CARLS CORNER, Texas — Two people were found shot to death and a third injured early Monday morning inside a Hill County home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. to a home near Carl's Corner. The caller said multiple people had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find two dead and a third with injuries, According to the sheriff's office, one of the people found dead was the shooter.

The surviving victim was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The person's condition was not released.