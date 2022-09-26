x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gruesome scene inside Hill County home where two people found shot to death

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said one of the people found dead was the shooter.
Credit: Hill County Sheriff's Office

CARLS CORNER, Texas — Two people were found shot to death and a third injured early Monday morning inside a Hill County home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. to a home near Carl's Corner. The caller said multiple people had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find two dead and a third with injuries, According to the sheriff's office, one of the people found dead was the shooter.

The surviving victim was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The person's condition was not released.

The sheriff's office said the case remained under investigation. The victims' names were not released.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Drastically Cooler Mornings for the Work Week | Central Texas Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out