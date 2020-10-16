Two people injured in Waco shooting

WACO, Texas — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital after an incident late Thursday night. Waco police say they were called to the 3700 block of Huaco Lane just before midnight in reference to a shooting. When they got there, officers say they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach and lower body. Their medical status is unknown.
Police say they have several investigative units on the case, but that there is no further information available about what happened.