Two people shot | Temple PD investigates Tuesday evening shooting

The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening that sent two people to the hospital

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening that sent two people to the hospital.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K. Officers were told that two juveniles were shot and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in a private vehicle.

Both people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Temple PD.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.