TEMPLE, Texas -- — Two people were taken to Baylor Scott and White after an accident on North 43rd Street in Temple.

According to Temple Police it happened at 10:56 a.m. Police said the driver of a gold Chevy Sedan was driving westbound on North 43rd Street when a Gray Ford Explorer ran a stop sign and slammed into the Chevy Sedan.

Police say it is believed that the driver of the Ford Explorer was having unknown medical issues.

The driver of the Chevy Sedan was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to the hospital to be treated for medical issues.

