Two people had to be extracted from a car after crashing into a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue Facebook, a silver sedan and an 18-wheeler collided in I-35 near MM 304. The silver sedan became trapped between a concrete wall and the trailer. Temple Firefighters used extrication equipment to remove the roof of the car and freed the two people.

Both were taken by Temple EMS to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for evaluation.

Authorities responded with four units and 10 people around 2:57 p.m.

The southbound lanes of I-35 were shot down causing major traffic. The last fire unit cleared the scene at 4:30 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by Temple Police Department.

