Two suspects arrested in Freestone County after driving while shooting guns

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — FCSO, along with assistance from DPS and Fairfield PD, responded to an emergency call about a vehicle that was driving down a road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. A person in the vehicle was shooting a firearm, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

A witness heard multiple shots fired and saw a vehicle driving away from his driveway. The same witness then heard shots fired again, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

Within 14 minutes, five Deputies, two DPS State Troopers, and one Fairfield Officer had suspects in custody. This was after two suspects threw two firearms from the vehicle while trying to evade in a vehicle.

After a brief investigation, two subjects were taken to jail on charges of evading, dangerous conduct and tampering with evidence.

Both firearms have been recovered, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.