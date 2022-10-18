Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged with assault bodily injury.

PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

Police have issued a warrant for aggravated assault for the third suspect, 19-year-old Jay Powell of Fort Worth, but he is not yet in custody.

Jeremiah Powell and Marshall are being held at the Collin County Detention Center, with a $60,000 bond and a $160,000 bond, respectively.

Police said the confrontation happened on Oct. 6 at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway.

Four juveniles were selling chocolate bars inside the restaurant when they were asked to leave by management, police said. Witnesses said the children were upset because nobody was buying the candy and became angry.

The children were escorted out of the restaurant and allegedly threw things around as they left, per restaurant staff. That's when police said three adults began to argue with the manager outside, along with a customer who was assisting the manager in escorting the juveniles.

Plano police said the adults began to attack the manager and struck him with a hard object. The manager, 27-year-old Waldo Montano, told WFAA last week that he was hit in the head and the arm with a pipe.

Waldo currently has a fractured arm and was taken to the hospital, along with the customer who had originally stepped in to help. Both were released after the incident, police said.

"It all escalated so quickly, it was out of my control," Montano said. "I didn't think kicking these kids out would end up with me getting hit in the head with a steel bar or getting beaten up."

One of the adults also picked up a cigarette disposal stand and broke one of the restaurant's windows, which injured employees.

A waitress had to be taken to the hospital with cuts on her arms, staff told WFAA.

Last week, Montano spoke with WFAA for the first time about the incident, which has gone viral online.

He said that he just wanted those involved to face consequences for their actions.

On Tuesday, Montano caught up with WFAA and said he's glad someone is being held accountable.

"Hitting me in the head with a pipe is no joke, hitting anyone with a pipe isn't a joke," Montano said. "I saw the story and their mugshots and definitely recognized them, nobody should be treated like I was."

Investigators with the Plano Police Department added that the group might have been doing similar activities across the metro.

Montano said he had heard that too.

"They've come into our restaurant before and at other restaurants because we all know each other in the service industry," Montano said.

Per Montano, armed security is now at his restaurant daily.

A spokesperson for Hooters didn't return emails requesting a comment about the arrests or any new security measures.

Montano is just pleased someone is facing the music for the attack.