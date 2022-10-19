Waco PD: Two suspects wanted for the theft of $750,000 worth of vehicles

Waco Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for two suspects.

WACO, Texas — Two people are wanted for a string of crimes committed across the state of Texas.

The two suspects are 33-year-olds Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez. Both are accused of engaging in organized crime, which is a first-degree felony.

Both suspects were involved in stealing a total of $750,000 worth of vehicles, police say. Hernandez has an additional charge of failing to render aid in an accident he caused as he fled from Waco PD during a traffic stop, police added.

Other law enforcement agencies that have joined the investigation include McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Bellmead, Plano and Robinson Police Departments.