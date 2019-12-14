TEMPLE, Texas —

Two teenagers were struck by a car Friday evening around 7 p.m. in Temple. The accident happened near the 3rd and Adams intersection, according to the Temple Police Department.

Four teenagers were crossing the road when the traffic light turned green and the car began to drive.

One teenager was taken to the hospital and believed to have minor injuries, according to Temple Police spokesperson Chris Christoff. The other teenager is believed to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene. It is unknown if charges will be pursued.

