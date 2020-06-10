Two teens arrested after crashing stolen car, Copperas Cove police say

The teens were driving a stolen car when they crashed into a light pole, police said.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video in this story is a report on the rise of local vehicle thefts and burglaries in 2020.

Copperas Cove police arrested two teens after a short car chase that ended in a crash early Saturday morning.

Police said an officer patrolling the 1100 block of Stewart St. saw the teens in the driveway of a home. The officer stopped to speak with them but they left in a red car.

The officer chased the teens until they crashed into a telephone pole on Ogletree Pass. During the chase, the officer learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

The two teens tried to run away but were caught and taken into custody.

Allen Knight, 17, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying Weapons, Evading Arrest or Detention, Duty on Striking Structure, Fixture, or Highway Landscaping Over $200, and Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces.

The other suspect, a 14-year-old, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Unlawful Carrying Weapons, Burglary of Vehicles, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces.