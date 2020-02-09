Two Temple residents die after early morning fire

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 902 S 21st Street early Wednesday morning after it was reported by a passerby.

TEMPLE, Texas — *The couple pulled from the fire has died according to Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles. The names of the victims are not being released at this time

Crews that first arrived on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home. The firefighters knocked down the flames and the fire was called under control at 3:22 a.m., according to Temple Fire.

As crews were extinguishing the fire, they found that two people had been home and unable to escape the house during the fire. Both were taken to Baylor Scott & White ER with life-threatening injuries. The couple later died, according to Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as fire crews remain on scene.