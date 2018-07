A five-year-old child was ejected from a car in a two-vehicle crash in Cameron near the intersection of W. 4th and Scott Street.

Cameron police responded to the crash around 3 p.m. July 7 and said the child who was ejected sustained serious injuries. An ambulance transported the child to McLane Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Officials say the child is stable, but exact injuries are unknown.

