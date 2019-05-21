HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two women were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a silver 2005 Ford Escape hit them while they were walking in the 700 block of Prospector Trail, the Harker Heights Police Department said in a press release.

Emergency services responded to the crash at about 10:42 a.m., the release said.

Both women had serious injuries because of the accident. The 40-year-old woman was flown to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, while the 54-year-old was taken in an ambulance to Seton Hospital in Harker Heights, police said.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not hurt.

The accident is under investigation.

