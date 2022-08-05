TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

TxDOT says opening all four lanes will improve drive-times within and through Waco and Bellmead.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT.

From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS 77 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. At Behrens Circle (Exit 338B), an alternative route will be available that re-enters the mainlanes south of US 84/Waco Drive.

To help maintain traffic flow and avoid merging conflicts on the southbound frontage road with those exiting I-35, the southbound exit for N Loop 340 (Exit 339) will also be closed. Drivers wanting to access N Loop 340 will need to exit at Meyers Lane (Exit 340), according to TxDOT.

Additionally, from N Loop 340 to Behrens Circle, the southbound frontage road will be restricted to all through traffic. According to TxDOT, police officers will control local traffic in the area. Behrens Circle and US 84/Waco Drive and their north-to-south turnarounds under I-35 will also be closed.

All four I-35 southbound mainlanes are expected to be open by Aug.10 at 6 a.m. TxDOT says opening all four lanes will improve drive-times within and through Waco and Bellmead.

TxDOT advises drivers to find alternate routes to avoid the area and to please follow all detour signage.