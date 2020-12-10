TxDOT I-14 expansion project final phase to begin Wednesday

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin its third and final phase of the I-14 expansion project from Harker Heights to Belton on Wednesday

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin its third and final phase of the I-14 expansion project from Harker Heights to Belton on Wednesday.

Crews are working on the second phase of the I-14 expansion project, which spans from Indian Trail to FM 2410 in Belton. The second phase is scheduled to complete in late 2021. The last phase will span from FM 2410 in west Belton to I-35. The whole project is scheduled to complete in 2023, according to TxDOT.

The third and final phase is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand I-14 from four to six lanes by adding a third lane in each direction of the highway. The 5.2-mile-long project will cost about $39.5 million and is being undertaken by James Construction, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT encourages all drivers to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions while driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.