'Save lives by slowing down' | TxDOT launches the 'Be Safe. Drive Smart' speeding prevention campaign

TEXAS, USA — Driving is said to be the most dangerous thing you ever do.

Car crash numbers are high in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

This is why TxDOT is launching its statewide “Be Safe. Drive Smart” speeding prevention campaign across the Lone Star State this week.

"We want to remind drivers to save lives by slowing down," TxDOT Traffic Safety Program manager Ruby Martinez shared.

Speed is the number one factor contributing to roadway crashes in Texas, and it increases the risk of death and serious injury when a collision occurs, TxDOT reports.

In 2022, speed was a contributing factor in more than 162,000 roadway crashes in Texas, resulting in 1,469 deaths—a third of all traffic fatalities in our state. Speeding can also mean a costly ticket.

To help with prevention, TxDOT has this program in place with a few tips for drivers to keep in mind.

Be courteous to other drivers.

Always buckle up, all riders, day and night.

Pay attention, focus on driving when behind the wheel, put the phone away or turn it off.

Drive to conditions, slow down when weather conditions are bad.

Stop for all stop signs and red lights.

Pass carefully when it’s legal and safe.

Never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming other drugs or medications that cause drowsiness.

Slow down or move over for flashing lights; a law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle that may be stopped along the side of the road.

In addition to that, TxDOT and law enforcement officers will remind Texans that safe driving isn’t just about obeying the posted speed limit. It’s also about driving to conditions (i.e.- slowing down if there’s bad weather, heavy traffic or road construction.)

"Every driver is capable of saving lives, every driver can do better. Every driver can help us end the streak of daily traffic deaths," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams shared in the initial launch press conference Tuesday, July 18.