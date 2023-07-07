TxDOT replacing four bridges on SH 95 near Little River Academy

According to TxDOT, this is a part of a $12 million project scheduled to be completed in 2025.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced that it is beginning a project that will replace four bridges and approaches along State Highway 95 in between Little River Academy and Holland on Monday, July 10.

According to TxDOT, approaches and brides at Willow, Runnels, Cathey and Darrs Creek will all be replaced on at a time.

The new structures will match the widened roadway in these locations and improve driver experience and safety along State Highway 95.

TxDOT says that drivers can expect delays, and various traffic-control measures during construction.

TxDOT asks that drivers mind their speed and eliminate all distractions driving through work zones.