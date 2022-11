TxDOT crews will be closing FM 39 for road repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage.

A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure will be in place "indefinitely" until all construction is finished.

TxDOT asks that all drivers slow down, focus on the road and pay attention in work zones and school zones.