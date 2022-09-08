TxDOT says 'expect significant delays' as crews fix broken traffic signals on Sixth Avenue

TxDOT says workers are working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.

TxDOT says crews are currently working to fix the traffic signals on FM 93 (Sixth Avenue).

The signal is expected to stay flashing red while repairs are made throughout the week, according to TxDOT.

During this time, the road will serve as an all-way stop for drivers. TxDOT says the issue should be fixed sometime next week.

Drivers should expect "significant delays", as stated by TxDOT. Drivers are expected to abide by all roads of the road and buckle up, as advised by the city.

We've been getting a lot of calls about the flashing red lights at the I-35 frontage roads and FM 93 (6th Ave). We know... Posted by Belton, Texas - City Government on Thursday, December 1, 2022