TEXAS, USA —

TxDOT said they are acting to reduce the risk of the coronavirus by postponing or canceling in-person public hearings and gatherings through April 3, but said that date is subject to change.

This will exclude the Texas Transportation Commission meeting on March 26. TxDOT said they will look to offer virtual participation strategies for public input when possible.

Work on transportation system projects will continue and outside restrooms will stay available at all times. They will be cleaned regularly between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Safety rest areas on highways throughout the state will also stay open.

TxDOT as closed the lobbies of its 12 Travel Information Centers until further notice to help protect against the coronavirus but travelers can still speak with center counselors about road conditions or travel information between 8 a.m.and 5 p.m. by calling 1-800-452-9292 or visiting their website.

