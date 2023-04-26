x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Traffic Alert: TxDOT to shut down I-35E main lanes and more for bridge work in Hill County

Drivers should eliminate all distractions when entering these works zones.
Credit: Texas Department of Transportation
Texas Department of Transportation

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that crews will be shutting down numerous lanes on Interstate 35 in Hill County for bridge work beginning Thursday night, April 27. 

All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 East will be closed at Farm to Market 2959 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday morning. 

Drivers heading northbound will be directed to Exit 374, will reenter Interstate 35 East once past Farm to Market 2959. 

TxDOT crews will also be closing Interstate 35 East southbound lanes at Farm to Market 2959 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning. 

Lastly, three northbound lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed from US 77 to the east and west split from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. 

For more information on this shutdown, visit here. 

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Abandoned house fire in Live Oak, no injuries

Before You Leave, Check This Out