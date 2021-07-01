TxDOT treating Central Texas roads ahead of winter weather expected this weekend

Maintenance crews will be treating bridges and overpasses in Bell, McLennan and other surrounding counties ahead of the winter weather expected this weekend.

TEXAS, USA — Maintenance crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will be working throughout Central Texas applying pretreatment in anticipation of the winter weather this weekend.

Crews will be applying pretreatment to bridges and overpasses throughout Bell and McLennan Counties and other surrounding counties. The main lanes through the I-35 4B project in Waco will also be treated.

The treatment is a solution that helps prevent ice and snow from adhering as rain falls on the road's surface. Crews will treat all overpasses and bridges since elevated roadway portions experience freezing temperatures first.

TxDOT said crews will continue to monitor the forecast and adjust as needed.

The department said drivers can prepare by: