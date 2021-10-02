TxDOT treating Central Texas roads ahead of anticipated winter weather

Crews are out treating bridges, overpasses and other roadways today before winter weather rolls in.

TEXAS, USA — Maintenance crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will be applying pretreatment to roadways starting today in anticipation of winter weather.

Crews will apply the pretreatment to bridges, overpasses and other roadways. The department said the pretreatment is a brine solution that helps prevent ice and snow from sticking to roadways. Due to their elevated levels, bridges and overpasses are pretreated because they experience freezing temperatures first, TxDOT said.

The department said it will continue Saturday as well, applying pretreatment to all lanes in the district.

TxDOT said personnel "will report to work early" Feb. 11 to continue monitoring road conditions. Crews will also shift to 24-hour operations beginning Saturday night through Monday to monitor road conditions and perform ice control operations as needed, the department said.

Maintenance personnel will continue to watch the forecast and adjust as needed.

TxDOT is encouraging motorists to say back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways. The department said drivers can prepare for the wintery conditions by:

Canceling unnecessary travel

Allow more time to reach your destination

Drive to the conditions at hand

Not using lane control or lane assist

Updates and information on the department's work can be followed at the TxDOT Waco district's Twitter.