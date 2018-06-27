A Tyler woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash noon Wednesday on State Highway 31 near Hubbard.

According to Texas DPS, the driver Jeanett Athey, 20, of Tyler was driving a Jeep SUV eastbound on SH 31 when she lost control of her vehicle.

The SUV went sideways into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling westbound resulting in both vehicles colliding.

Athey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Baylor Scott & White Waco with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are diverting both directions of highway traffic around the crash until it is cleared.

No charges have been filed as a result of the investigation.

© 2018 KCEN