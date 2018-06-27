A Tyler woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash noon Wednesday on State Highway 31 near Hubbard.
According to Texas DPS, the driver Jeanett Athey, 20, of Tyler was driving a Jeep SUV eastbound on SH 31 when she lost control of her vehicle.
The SUV went sideways into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling westbound resulting in both vehicles colliding.
Athey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Baylor Scott & White Waco with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are diverting both directions of highway traffic around the crash until it is cleared.
No charges have been filed as a result of the investigation.
© 2018 KCEN