BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be shifting the start and end dates of Fall 2020 academic calendar in case COVID-19 makes a return.

The plan is to begin the fall semester by returning to normal operations and resume classes face-to-face on campus. University leaders have a plan in place to shift classes online if COVID-19 necessitates it. If classes need to shift online, the university said starting the semester earlier will give students more time in a face-to-face setting.

Fall classes are scheduled to start Thursday, August 13.

The shift in scheduling will allow for students to finish their classes for fall semester before Thanksgiving and head home for an extended break before returning for Spring semester, which will begin as scheduled, January 11.

The adjusted schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year looks as follows:

