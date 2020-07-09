UIL warning school districts and fans to adhere to COVID-19 rules

After two weeks of 1A-4A football, school districts are buckling down on people not following the UIL COVID-19 guidelines.

TEXAS, USA — Heading into week three of high school football for classes 1A through 4A in the state of Texas, the University Interscholastic League is making it clear if rules are not followed there will be consequences.

"They said they would reach out to individual schools if they feel it is necessary," Triston Abron, athletic director and head football coach at Mexia, said. "As well as intervene weather it be with sanctions or whatever they felt was necessary."

Abron said that at Mexia ISD they have not had trouble with fans not following the rules, but it only takes one person to ruin it for all of the athletes.

"We're asking the fans if they don't want to follow the guidelines, then just stay home," Abron said. "It's not fair if we are doing what we are supposed to do on the field and then a person or group of persons in the bleachers doesn't want to be inconvenienced; that is selfish on their parts."

Classes 5A and 6A begin practices on Monday, but will not start games until the end of the month. And Abron said it is up to the smaller classes to keep the season alive in order for the larger ones to have the opportunity to play.

"A lot of kids across the state have not even had the chance to play yet and if we don't adhere to the rules it puts them in a very unfortunate situation," Abron said. "I don't know a district not broadcasting games so if you're that much against it stay home."