UIL approves online streaming of Friday night high school football games

The UIL Standing Committee on Policy made the decision on Tuesday at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has approved live streaming high school football games on Friday nights online for the second straight year.

In 2020, in an effort to increase accessibility of high school football games and encourage social distancing across Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL allowed live telecasts of high school football games on Friday nights during the regular season.

The UIL Standing Committee on Policy met 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center in Austin to discuss the topic.