UIL to officially allow live broadcasts of high school football games for 2020 season

The announcement was made via a statement released by the UIL on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to increase accessibility of high school football games and encourage social distancing across Texas, the UIL will allow live telecasts of high school football games on Friday nights during the regular season with the exception of linear telecasts on September 25, 2020.

According to the UIL, a telecast is defined as any live or tape-delayed video footage of a contest in its entirety that can be transmitted through television, Internet Web stream, Webcast, video podcast, smartphone apps, tablet computer apps, closed-circuit channels, weather cameras or any other medium.

This temporary suspension of Section 868(c) of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, which prohibits live telecasts of regular season football games on Friday, is only for the 2020-21 school year, and must be done in accordance with following:

No linear telecasts will be permitted on Friday, September 25, 2020 unless already permitted by Section 868(c) PILOT PROGRAM.

Only webcasts will be permitted on Friday, September 25, 2020.

With prior approval by their school administration, the Home Team may have one digital webcast transmitted on the Internet and one linear telecast on television per game, provided that there is adequate space for the Visiting Team webcast production.

With prior approval by their school administration, the Visiting Team may have one digital webcast transmitted on the Internet per game.

Webcasts may be on any media platform approved by the school.

All telecasts must adhere to UIL telecast guidelines and advertisement restrictions.

UIL Football Live Telecast General Guidelines

If providing announcers as part of the telecast, announcers should follow the following announcer guidelines:

The telecast should provide announcers who are competent and exhibit professionalism.

No dramatization shall be made of any unsportsmanlike conduct, incidents or displays on the part of the participants or fans.

There shall be no destructive criticisms of officials’ decisions.

No mention shall be made of injuries, unpreventable accidents, or other incidents which may cause any anxiety on the part of the viewers.

Press Box Guidelines

The host venue should make every attempt to accommodate both the Home and Visitor Team production crews for telecasts and webcasts while following all social distancing recommendations, face covering requirements, and other health related recommendations by their local and state authorities.

Press box capacity should include at least six feet between individuals when possible, and all individuals are required to wear face coverings.

Schools should limit production crews to those individuals essential to the telecast.

Advertisement Restrictions

The following categories are prohibited during telecasts of any UIL activities:

Political announcements

Cigarettes or other tobacco product

Gambling services or venues

Sexual services or adult entertainment venues

Alcohol and firearms advertisements

Alleged violations of these provisions fall under the jurisdiction of the District and State Executive Committees. Violations will be subject to the range of penalties listed in the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules.