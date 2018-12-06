The UIL voted Tuesday to revisit the question of whether to allow schools 4A and smaller to host first round football playoff games.

"The UIL Standing Committee on Athletics voted to continue to monitor this proposal and consider it at the conclusion of the 2018 football season, said Kate Hector, Media Coordinator for the UIL. "The 2018 season will be the first season of the home-field advantage pilot program for 5A and 6A, and UIL staff will gather information throughout the season."

The playoffs in Texas draw large crowds, as evidenced by the UIL's reported 213,192-fan attendance at its 2017 State Football Championships in Arlington, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Many coaches around the state were excited about the possibility, including Lorena's 27-year coach, Ray Biles.

"Personally, I like the idea," Biles said. "I feel there should be a reward for a team that wins the district championship. And hosting that first round playoff game can be a huge thing for the home team."

Lorena's stadium, Leopard Stadium, has a turf field with seating for about 6,000 people.

But some schools don't have the facilities to handle a high school football playoff game.

"What we'd rather do is qualify and go play somewhere nicer than our stadium that's memorable," Salado football coach Alan Haire said. "It's all about kids' experiences in high school."

