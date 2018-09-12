BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is heading to its third straight Stagg Bowl after a 31-14 win over University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“We’re going to the natty!!”



UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg exclaims as the Cru will go for redemption on Mount Union this Friday in Shenandoah, Texas #D3FB @KCENNews @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/VrGtRNdfA3 — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) December 8, 2018

The Crusaders will face the Mount Union Purple Raiders for a rematch of the 2017 championship, where UMHB fell 12-0.

UMHB and UWW were both scoreless at the end of the first quarter Saturday, but quarterback De'Nerian Thomas was able to rush for the first touchdown of the game early in the second.

Later on, Anthony Avila added a 21-yard field goal for the Cru and Aaron Sims went 89 yards on a punt return for another TD to end the half 17-0.

Whitewater scored the only touchdown of the third quarter after a UMHB punt to bring the score to 17-7.

Markeith Miller scored UMHB's first touchdown of the second half with about nine minutes left in the game to bring the score to 24-7.

The Cru kept its moment through the end of the game en route to the 31-14 win, after Miller added another score late in the game.

This year's Stagg Bowl will kickoff at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.

Last year, the Purple Raiders beat the Cru 12-0 for the National Championship after UMHB beat Mount Union 14-12 in Belton during the 2016 semifinals.

