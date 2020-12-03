BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor just announced that the university will reopen for classes as scheduled on Monday, March 16.

"There are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus within Bell County or the UMHB community. Accordingly, we are not opting to extend Spring Break, suspend on-campus classes, or move entirely to online classes at this time," UMHB President Randy O'Rear said.

He additionally said that the university has been in contact with public health officials and will "protect the health and well-being of our community."

The announcement from UMHB came nearly a day after neighboring Baylor University said they have extended their Spring Break to March 20 and will transition to classes being taught online from March 23 to April 3.

