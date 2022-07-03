UMHB to name football field after famed coach

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be honoring Pete Fredenburg in September

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that it will be naming the field at Crusader Stadium after longtime head football coach Pete Fredenburg.

Coach Fredenburg started with UMHB in 1998 and won national championships in 2018 and 2021. His tenure saw 17 postseason appearances and a perfect 15-0 season. Fredenburg was also a five-time national coach of the year and has been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

A press release from the university states that "Fredenburg Field" will appear on the walls behind both endzones and plaques will be put up in recognition of his accomplishments.

In the release, Fredenburg is quoted as saying, "Wow! What an incredible honor and tribute to all the players, coaches and staff who sacrificed and dedicated themselves to hard work and the pursuit of excellence. Our successful journey would not have been possible without them and the support and guidance of our faculty, staff and administration. Our football program is also indebted to the many parents and fans who believed in us over the last 24 years. I will always be humbled and grateful for this recognition and our wonderful years at Mary Hardin-Baylor.”

“Pete Fredenburg arrived on the UMHB campus from day one with a plan to develop a football program and take it to national prominence,” Vice President for Athletics Dr. Mickey Kerr said in the release. “He nurtured this program and guided it to unprecedented success. Going forward, Fredenburg Field will always serve as a reminder of the goals set for the Cru Football program and a tribute to the coach who built it.”