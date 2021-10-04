UMHB students, staff volunteer at 15 sites across Bell County

The volunteers spent time helping local churches and organizations by doing things like handing out food, cleaning gutters and more.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — More than 100 students, faculty and staff from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor joined together Saturday, April 10 for a community service event that helped out more than a dozen churches and organizations around Bell County.

The student-led event, called "The Big Event," deployed teams of volunteers to 15 different sites around the county to help with various tasks.

Some of the sites included Foster Love Bell County, Crossroads Church, Hope Pregnancy Center, Belton Parks and Recreation and many more. Volunteers worked in flower beds, cleaned churches, handed out food, washed cars, picked up trash, raked leaves and cleaned gutters.

The UMHB Baptist Student Ministry organized the event.