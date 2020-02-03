BELTON, Texas — UMHB knows its opponent in this year’s NCAA Div. III women’s basketball championships.

UMHB will play Austin College at Trinity University in San Antonio in the first round. Trinity and ASC foe UT-Dallas round out the pod.

The announcement was made during Monday afternoon’s selection show, after the Cru won the American Southwest Conference Tournament for the first time Saturday.

Last year, UMHB made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, after moving from the NAIA to NCAA Div. III in 2000. UMHB is 24-4 and won the ASC West Division for the third straight year.

The Cru will play Friday and Saturday at Trinity. Game times will be announced later Monday.

