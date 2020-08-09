Un-Included Club launches home school program

The holistic hybrid program begins Wednesday and will welcome students grades pre-K through high school

TEMPLE, Texas — Un-Included Club in Temple is set to launch its holistic hybrid home school program on Wednesday. The program will offer three days a week of in-person learning for students grades pre-K through 12th grade.

"Many parents have decided they don't want to send their kids back to school and have toyed with the idea of homeschooling," Executive Director of Un-Included Doree Collins said. "They just aren't confident enough to go all in, so we're here to empower and support our parents."

The program runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will offer basic subjects but also has more hands-on learning as well.

"We have engineering classes taught by a local architect and even guitar classes taught by an amazing guitar teacher," Program Director Terris Goodwin said.

The organization has also partnered with many local businesses and professionals to teach specific courses, one of which is UMHB's occupational and physical therapy programs.

"The awesome thing about our school is we will have a wellness program," Goodwin said. "Were excited to partner with the health sector of our community."

Because the program is a hybrid, parents will be required to teach their children on Tuesdays and Thursdays with materials provided by Un-Included. But, there will be study hours on those two days if more help is needed.

The cost is $250 per student. That does include breakfast and lunch.