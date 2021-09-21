Unaccompanied Army veteran to be buried in Killeen on Wednesday

Spc. Billy Mark Guinn served in the Army from June 27, 1974, to Aug. 3, 1976. He will be laid to rest Sept. 22 in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — An Army veteran will be laid to rest Wednesday in Killeen, according to officials.

Spc. Billy Mark Guinn served in the Army from June 27, 1974, to Aug. 3, 1976, according to a Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Facebook post.

Guinn is an unaccompanied soldier, which means he is an unclaimed veteran with no next of kin, according to officials. The Veterans Land Board on-site representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

Officials say Guinn will receive military honors.

Officials invite the community to attend the services of unaccompanied veterans.

The burial will start at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Hwy 195.