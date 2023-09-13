UNC-Chapel Hill 'all clear' after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

UNC officials sent out an alert saying there was an armed and dangerous person on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill issued an all-clear following a campus lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. An emergency alert went out at 12:55 p.m. Police told students and staff to remain inside and away from windows.

A student shared photos with WFMY News 2, showing students barricading themselves inside a lecture hall.

Another student shared an X/Twitter video where the campus siren could be heard, alerting students and staff to stay indoors.

Police issued an alert around 1 p.m., telling students and staff to stay inside.

This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.

Nearby hospitals are not letting anyone in or out at this time. Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools are also on lockdown.

Areas around South Road and Bell Tower Deck may be closed at this time. We encourage patients not to travel to campus or our clinics in Chapel Hill at this time, according to UNC Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.

!Alert Carolina!

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina! Emergency - Update: Reports of an armed & dangerous person. Continue to shelter, silence your phones, and check https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU for information. — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

The student told me, because of what happened a couple weeks ago on campus when a professor was shot and killed, some students are very scared right now and crying. https://t.co/NRevMXbUQj — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina! Emergency-Update: Reports of an armed & dangerous person on/near campus. Continue to shelter in place and check https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU for info — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

For the second time this semester, sirens are sounding on campus at UNC Chapel Hill for an armed and dangerous person. How is this real life. pic.twitter.com/L3jbSd9JqK — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 13, 2023

From a student at UNC.

He said other students have barricaded themselves in their classroom. https://t.co/6no3ztno1c pic.twitter.com/y4kr5aIpE0 — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.