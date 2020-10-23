Under construction | Fun activities to do in Central Texas

Spare Time Texas hopes to open its new construction by the end of the year.

TEMPLE, Texas — There's a buzz about some activities going up and down at Spare Time Texas in Temple.

"We're super excited! We decided to expand our facility a couple of years back," General Manager of Spare Time Texas Daniel Mueller said. "We broke ground on construction in the beginning of the year."

Spare Time Texas is the giant indoor and soon-to-be outdoor entertainment venue in Temple. It's all part of a massive expansion that will see a two-story ropes course, batting cages, go-kart track, a restaurant called The Smokehouse, two sand volleyball courts and a Pavilion for events.

"Pumpkins, they've just been going out the door left and right," said Brian Robinson, owner of The Robinson Family Farm Brian Robinson said.

Robinson said business is booming and they've seen record numbers recently.

"If you haven't come out, I don't know where you were because I think all of Temple was out here this past Saturday," he said. "It's a blessing, I love to see all the folks out."

Robinson said he estimated nearly seven thousand people made their way through the corn maze and pumpkin patch that day. He said they were cleaned out but have been restocked for more Halloween fun this weekend.

The 24th Annual Nature in Lights at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is scheduled to begin on November 13. Visitors can drive through thw 800-acre park nightly but are told that Santa Claus will not make the trip because of COVID-19 concerns.

In addition to the expansion being built at Spare Time Texas, a Halloween event is planned called 'Spooky Saturday' and costs $17.99 per person. It includes bowling and arcades. They have two different events, one that goes from Open to 5:00 p.m. and another Halloween session that goes from 5:00 p.m. to close. It will also include a costume contest.

"If you haven't bought your tickets for the haunted corn maze, I'd go do it right now," Robinson said, referring to the event on Halloween night.

The event begins at 8 p.m. on Halloween night and will go on until midnight. All proceeds raised go towards the Little River Academy Youth Football Team. The money will go towards helping the team purchase new equipment and fund a trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to their website, the event is intended for older, mature audiences and young children are discouraged from attending.