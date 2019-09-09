WACO, Texas —

The city of Waco is threatening to file a lawsuit against the owners of Trendwood Apartments at 1700 Dallas Circle.

The city said the property is in violation of a number of city ordinances and is “unfit for human occupancy.”

A failure to keep the property free from rodents and to keep the property in a clean, safe and sanitary condition, are just two of 44 categories of violations the city of Waco found at the section-8 housing unit.

"Work orders are not being made in a timely manner. Some of the apartments need renovations, painting, stuff like that,” said Jeanette Bell, whose granddaughter lived at the property.

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said in August, code violations were found in 143 out 147 units, and there is dire need to get the apartments up to code.

A letter was sent to Michael Gillam of Trendwood Investors LLC, on Sept. 4, threatening to take legal action.

"I think it’s about time,” Bell said. "It’s way past due. I know how they handle business over here and it is very poor. They don’t even talk to the residents here like they are human beings."

Richie said the Waco Police Department received so many complaints about the living conditions at Trendwood Apartments that the city decided to do one big inspection.

The city may also file a class C misdemeanor criminal charge against the Trendwood Investors LLC and seek civil penalties for up to $1,000 a day for each violation.

6 News reporter Jasmin Caldwell reached out to Trendwood LLC about the city's possible legal action, but they did not want to make a comment.

