Union Hall location coming to Woodway! 😋

More food options, housed under one roof, are coming to Woodway.

WOODWAY, Texas — Waco area foodies listen up! Union Hall announced June 15 that it is expanding by opening a new food hall in Woodway.

"We are excited to get rolling, so stay tuned for more updates," the popular Downtown Waco food hall said via Facebook.

The food hall did not include specific details regarding the location or opening dates.

Union Hall currently has a location on Franklin Avenue, which currently includes more than a dozen food vendors housed under one roof. Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the food hall includes a variety of local favorites from Whizzbang's Hamburgers, to The Blasian Asian, Huaco Eatery and more. The food all also includes drink vendors, desserts, a bar and plenty of seating space.

The hall also hosts special events including live music and shopping pop-ups.