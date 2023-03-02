United Way of Central Texas to celebrate Read Across America Day in Bell County

The organization is hoping to promote reading to children in Belton and Temple ISD.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — United Way of Central Texas (UWCT) announces that it will send close to 50 volunteers to schools in Belton and Temple ISD to read to children for Read Across America Day on March 3.

National Read Across America Day or Dr. Suess Day is an annual effort to encourage children to celebrate reading and education.

UWCT believes that education is an incredibly important piece for a successful life. The organization wants to help encourage children in the community to develop their education, so that they can go on to do great things.

Vice President of Resource Development for UWCT Veshell Greene stated, "Typically, on Dr. Seuss Day, United Way volunteers will be out in our community making a difference in the lives of local children by reading to them."

UWCT hopes to surround students with the resources they need to succeed in school and in life. The organization believes that developing a child's education will lead to a continued cycle of this when they go on to raise their own children, ultimately benefiting the entire community.

For more information on UWCT, visit here.