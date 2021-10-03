United Way of Central Texas helps community with Winter Weather Recovery Fund

Many agencies and community members came together this week to help with the relief effort.

TEMPLE, Texas — The United Way of Central Texas created the Winter Weather Recovery Fund to help individuals, families and nonprofits after the state faced record-low temperatures and extreme power outages in February.

Amazon delivered water on Monday at the United Way of Central Texas, located on 4 N. 3rd St. in Temple with the help of Spectra Cargo & Logistics of Dallas. Ft Hood Wounded Warriors semi-professional men’s basketball team also came to assist with the unloading of donations.

Jesus Bread For Life delivered 22 pallets of water and some diapers from Cherry Hill, New Jersey Tuesday. United Rentals donated their time and equipment to help unload those donations as well.

Some Temple community agencies that attended to receive donations were the Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep, Killeen Food Care Center, Love of Christ and Churches Touching Lives For Christ.

UWCT said it is especially thankful for its nonprofit partners who are on the frontlines of serving the Temple community. While temperatures are slowly beginning to warm and power is being restored, UWTC said there are still many in crisis.

"It is hard to imagine another unprecedented event impacting our community,” United Way of Central Texas President & CEO Stephanie O’Banion said. “This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, non-profits, and partners hard and we will continue to working side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met."

If you would like to donate to the Winter Weather Recovery Fund, text WINTERUWCT to 41444.

UWCT said your support will provide assistance to the individuals and non-profits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in Central Texas. 100% of all gifts will go directly to help local families and non-profits.