TEMPLE, Texas —

The United Way of Central Texas is hosting the 9th annual Chrome and Carols “Festival of Trees” fundraiser Thursday.

"This is the only fundraiser for United Way of Central Texas and so this money is used to off set or defray costs that you know will occur with United Way," Veshell Green, Vice President of Resource Development with United Way of Central Texas said.

The event will take place at the Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple.

Chrome and Carols features professionally decorated trees made by Precious Memories in Temple. Each tree features hundreds of dollars of gifts underneath.

Bidding will take place on these beautiful trees during a silent and live auction starting at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Central Texas.

6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin and Kris Radcliffe will emcee the event.

