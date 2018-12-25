For ten years now, the JROTC cadets and soccer team of University High School has helped struggling families in the Waco Independent School District during the holidays, with the Make A Wish Come True program.

1st Sgt. Leonard Montelongo Jr. is the school's senior army instructor, and has been a part of the program since the beginning.

"I get tears. I get goosebumps," Montelongo said.

For students who have nothing, this day means everything.

"I remember one year, one kid wanted a bike and the bike sort of snuck up behind her," Montelongo said. "She turned around, her eyes got as large as melons, she just put her hands over her mouth and she was just, I mean you are making a kid happy."

He said that happiness from a simple gesture, like giving a gift, can really make an impact.

"I think we all need to focus on making our next generation of adults happy, that way they can learn to grow and be productive citizens themselves," he said.

University's soccer coach, Mike Chapman, has also played a big role in organizing the program, where select students are awarded gifts based on need.

Chapman said because of the program, he's seen the selfless nature of the kids firsthand.

"Elementary kids, just like our high school kids, they are always thinking of other people," Chapman said. "We had to include on the essay form we sent out, we had to specifically ask what would you want for yourself, because they never ask for anything for themselves."

Alta Vista Elementary School principal Karmen Logan said she was amazed by the kids' essays.

“We can hardly get through the letters, because of the emotions and everything that comes out with the sweetness and understanding and the love that they have for their families, and just the heart they even have for our community," Logan said. "Some of them were even wanting to reach out to the poor in our community and get food and things for them, so that’s just an awesome thing to develop, that empathy at such a young age.”

Specifically, kids wrote about wanting to give house shoes to a sick grandma, blankets for the family and better jackets for little sisters, Montelongo said.

Chapman said although students are in the same ISD, not every kid is as fortunate as the next.

"These kids, they've got to have hope. A lot of times, they are in a situation that they have no control over," he said. "Christmas, this is the best time of the year for us. Our soccer program and JROTC and that we get to go out and give the kids hope”

The program had humble beginnings: It helped nine kids in Waco ISD in year one. In 2017, that number grew to 220 kids. This year's goal was to help 240 kids.

That number was shattered, as 300 kids at Alta Vista Elementary had their wishes come true.

One look over the crowd, and you can see smiles the size of Texas. Smiles because this year, Christmas cheer will be spread.

"Until you are there and actually see the looks on their face, the emotions, you know not only from kids but from parents, you don't really get a good perspective until you are actually there and see it in person," Chapman said.

Both Chapman and Montelongo said alumni from the soccer team and JROTC have reached out to donate to the Make A Wish program.

"Some years ago, I had a former student who received one, a former cadet and last year I received a letter that I shared with Coach Chapman and it says you guys made our Christmas one year," Montelongo said. "'We had nothing and because of what you did, we were able to have somewhat of a nice Christmas' and now they are giving back so again, that's the testimonial of if you give, you receive, not personally but to the program and Make A Wish program."

When the New Year arrives, University High's JROTC Cadets will compete, as will the Trojans' soccer team, it'll be with warm hearts filled with love for those who need it.

