University of Mary Hardin-Baylor receives $50 million future estate gift

BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) announced that an anonymous Central Texas family has gifted the university a $50 million future estate on Thursday, Feb. 9.

UMHB officials feel extremely blessed and are very excited about how this gift will help the university for now and the future.

UMHB President Dr. Randy O'Rear said, "I've never met more humble people, and I thank God for their unbelievable generosity. This family wants to ensure that our university's future is strong, and this transformational gift will unquestionably impact UMHB students for generations to come."

The university currently has over 3,500 students enrolled in its Christ-centered education community and it hopes to continue to grow.

