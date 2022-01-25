Unknown water leak leads to investigation in Harker Heights

The city said via Facebook that the leak found running down Nola Ruth and Indian Trail was causing concern for some citizens.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A water leak investigation in Harker Heights determined an unknown water stream to be runoff from ground water Tuesday.

The city took water samples to figure what kind of water was being leaked.

"Staff has conducted water sampling and have found a weak chlorine residual," said the city. "The chlorine residual could be present if landscape irrigation were used."

The water was also tested by a 3rd party and was determined to be runoff from ground water, according to the post.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reviewed the City’s leak detection data and the 3rd party contractor data along with the lab report analysis," said the city. "TCEQ is satisfied that the water is the result from ground water and have closed the investigation."