UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth on lockdown due to 'potential violence,' university message says

According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff, there was a potential for violence near the IREB building.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon.

According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff, there was a potential for violence near the IREB building. The message stated for people to seek immediate shelter inside a secure location.

At least a dozen Fort Worth police units are en route to the scene.