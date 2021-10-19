UPDATE: Boil water notice for some Belton residents after water leak

City officials say the boil notice is necessary for 12 residences and businesses on Main Street between 8th Avenue and 11th Avenue.

BELTON, Texas — A limited boil notice was released by the City of Belton Tuesday evening following a water leak that shut down parts of Belton.

The boil notice comes after parts of the Belton area were shut down due to a water leak.

The city says that repairs on the water leak are nearly complete and the south lane of Main Street should reopen by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Per the update, boil notices will be hand delivered to those residences and businesses.