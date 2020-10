Killeen Police say they have located the girl and she is safe.

KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Killeen Police say Mariaila has been found and is safe. Police say she was located several blocks away from her home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Killeen Police are asking the public to help find 13-year-old Mariaila Wilson. They say she was last seen on the 800 block of Attas Street with her dog, a small yorkie, at 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning.