BELL COUNTY — The search for missing Killeen resident Hassan Lindsey Jr. ended tragically July 17.

Temple police found the 21-year-old's body along a roadway in a rural part of west Bell County. He was identified July 18, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Lindsey was recently reported missing. He was last seen July 10, and family members said they suspected he may have been in some sort of danger.

Raymond McKinnon of Oklahoma is charged with Lindsey's murder. A warrant has been issued for McKinnon's arrest and his bond is set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

